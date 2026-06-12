Naftogaz Group secures long-term LNG terminal capacity for first time

For the first time, Naftogaz Group has secured long-term LNG regasification capacity in Europe.

The capacity provides access to the LNG terminal in Klaipeda, Lithuania, for the period from 2033 to 2044.

The allocation procedure was completed by the terminal operator, KN Energies. Naftogaz was one of five companies that secured the right to use the terminal on a long-term basis. The other successful participants were Equinor, Ignitis, Latvenergo, and Gasum.

For Ukraine, this is an important step towards diversifying natural gas supply sources and routes, as well as strengthening the country’s energy security.

Previously, Naftogaz carried out similar operations in co-operation with international companies. Direct capacity booking opens up new opportunities for Naftogaz in terms of long-term supply planning and participation in the global LNG market.

Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz, commented: “This marks a new level of co-operation and supply planning. Decisions like this are strategically important for Ukraine’s energy security. They expand our access to the global LNG market and strengthen the long-term resilience of Ukraine’s gas supply. I would like to thank the Government of Ukraine and our Lithuanian partners for their co-operation and trust. This is another important step towards strengthening the energy security of Ukraine and the wider European region.”

The booking of long-term LNG terminal capacity in Klaipeda is part of Naftogaz Group’s broader efforts to expand access to alternative natural gas supply sources and strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience during the war.