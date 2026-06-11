D.TRADING advances European supply diversification with new US LNG delivery

D.TRADING has continued to strengthen its role in Europe’s evolving gas market, having now completed an LNG delivery from the US to the Gate terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The transaction further expands the company’s LNG portfolio and supports the diversification of gas supplies across European markets.

The delivery comes as LNG plays an increasingly important role in Europe’s energy mix. As the continent continues to reduce reliance on traditional pipeline imports, LNG has become a critical source of flexibility, helping balance seasonal demand, support storage refill, and enhance supply security.

Speaking around ETCSEE 2026 in Budapest, Daniel Hacki, Commercial Director Europe, highlighted the growing importance of flexible LNG portfolios in the new market environment: “LNG allows us to optimise positions across multiple European markets simultaneously. By combining access to global supply with flexible infrastructure and trading capabilities, we can respond dynamically to changing market conditions and direct volumes where they create the greatest value.”

The latest delivery reflects D.TRADING’s broader strategy of connecting global LNG supply with regional demand centres through an integrated approach to sourcing, transportation, storage, and trading. By managing these elements as a single portfolio, the company is able to optimise supply routes, enhance flexibility, and respond efficiently to changing market conditions across Europe.

As LNG continues to account for an increasing share of European gas imports, access to diversified supply sources and infrastructure has become increasingly important. Regional LNG terminals, storage facilities, and cross-border transportation networks are playing a growing role in strengthening market resilience and enabling more efficient gas flows across the continent.

Hacki added: “Flexibility is the defining characteristic of LNG. It allows us to balance portfolios, optimise supply routes, and respond to market signals in real time. That capability is becoming increasingly important as European gas markets become more interconnected and more dependent on global LNG flows.”

D.TRADING has steadily expanded its LNG activities in recent years, building partnerships with leading international suppliers and market participants while strengthening its capabilities across sourcing, shipping, storage optimisation, and cross-border trading. The company is also broadening its presence in key regional markets and developing new supply pathways that connect global LNG sources with demand centres across Europe.

By combining international LNG sourcing with sophisticated portfolio management and market expertise, D.TRADING continues to contribute to European market integration, supply diversification, and long-term energy resilience.