Vopak to become shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal

Gasunie and Vopak have entered into a principle agreement whereby Vopak will acquire 50% of the shares in EemsEnergyTerminal. This transaction will be subject to a number of conditions, including the approval from the competition authorities. The transaction is targeted to be completed latest by 1 October 2023. The LNG terminal has been operational since 15 September 2022, and has a regasification capacity of 8 billion m3/y. The partners will explore to increase the capacity further.

This agreement highlights the commitment of Gasunie and Vopak to jointly develop and operate open access LNG infrastructure in the Netherlands and contribute to the energy security of Europe. The partners are planning the further development of the Eemshaven site to facilitate the import of green hydrogen.

Ulco Vermeulen, Director Business Development at Gasunie, said: “I am pleased with the intention of Vopak to become a co-shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal, as our long-term partner in enabling energy import and terminalling. By pooling our knowledge and experience, we will offer a unique and reliable LNG import solution and we will be even better positioned and committed to the future development of green hydrogen import infrastructure.”

Walter Moone, President New Energies and LNG at Vopak, added: “We are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Gasunie. This fits very well with Vopak’s strategy to grow in LNG infrastructure and accelerate towards new energies. We are proud to develop and operate reliable and open access infrastructure as this plays an important role both in the security of energy, as well as in the energy transition.”