Cabinet approves renewal of Thailand-Japan LNG and energy security co-operation

The Cabinet has approved the renewal of the bilateral co-operation agreement between Thailand and Japan on LNG to strengthen long-term energy security for both countries.

During the meeting on 10 March 2026, the cabinet approved the draft consent document to renew the memorandum of co-operation on upstream LNG investment and LNG storage tank initiatives. The Minister of Energy, or a designated representative, is authorised to sign the document at the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo on 14 – 15 March 2026.

This agreement extends the current co-operation for three more years, ensuring continuity of LNG projects that are essential to stabilising the energy infrastructure of both countries.

The Thai government is committed to strengthening energy security by expanding partnerships with key strategic allies. This approach aims to reduce the impact of global energy market volatility and enhance long-term national energy resilience.