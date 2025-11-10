ORLEN and Naftogaz sign supply agreement

ORLEN and Naftogaz have signed an agreement setting out the framework for a future gas supply contract. The Polish company will deliver over 300 million m3 of gas to its Ukrainian partner. The fuel will originate from American LNG cargoes received by ORLEN. The agreement was signed during the Atlantic Council conference on Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation, which was also attended by Minister of Energy, Milosz Motyka, and Deputy Minister, Wojciech Wrochna.

“Poland plays an extremely important role in supporting Ukraine and other countries in our region that are directly or indirectly suffering the consequences of Russian aggression. Today we are proving the effectiveness of our actions. This agreement will allow for the import of a significant volume of gas from the US to Ukraine and opens the door to further initiatives of this type, which could support other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. I would like to thank everyone involved in this process,” said Milosz Motyka, Minister of Energy.

“The ORLEN–Naftogaz agreement, defining the framework for a future gas supply contract, represents an important step towards strengthening the region’s energy security and is further evidence of ORLEN’s growing role in the international gas market. Its conclusion is the result of the strong co-operation built between our companies to date, under which more than 600 million m3 of gas will be delivered to Ukraine this year. We are fully aware that when it comes to energy commodities, choosing a reliable and trustworthy partner is absolutely fundamental. I am therefore pleased that in 1Q26, over 300 million m3 of American LNG will flow to our neighbours, while the outlook for the coming year points to the potential delivery of a record volume exceeding 1 billion m3 of US gas in total,” said Robert Soszynski, COO and Vice President of the Management Board of ORLEN. “Thank you for the support of the Polish government, the good co-operation with our American partners, and the trust of Nafogaz, which creates a solid foundation for future contracts.”

Under the signed letter of intent, the contract will provide for the delivery of three LNG cargoes from the US in 1Q26. The cargoes will be imported by ORLEN to one of the two terminals where the company holds capacity reservations, then regasified and transmitted via pipeline to Ukraine. The parties have declared their intention to promptly agree on the final commercial terms and execute the definitive contract. As a result of the agreement, the total volume of gas supplied under all contracts with Naftogaz will reach nearly 1 billion m3.

“This is another step toward strengthening our strategic cooperation with ORLEN to supply American LNG to the Ukrainian market and ensure a stable heating season. Today, on the sidelines of P-TEC, we confirmed the key terms and have already started planning deliveries. The contract, which includes a credit facility and insurance instruments, will be signed shortly. I would like to thank the Ukrainian Government for its support and our partners for their trust,” commented Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz.

“Our objective is to deliver a genuine enhancement in the energy security of our region. The agreement paves the way for an additional 300 million m3 of gas from the US to be supplied to Ukraine. Effective co-operation with our partners enables us to take further steps towards the expansion of the Northern Corridor. As part of this initiative, we intend to launch an Open Season procedure for FSRU2, which will further strengthen our ability to support our neighbours,” concluded Wojciech Wrochna, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Energy and Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure.

The ORLEN–Naftogaz agreement was signed on the occasion of the Summit of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation, held in Athens. The summit gathered energy ministers from Poland, the US, Ukraine, and other countries, as well as representatives of the business community, including ORLEN and Naftogaz. The event serves as a platform for collaboration and co-ordination of efforts aimed at enhancing energy security and co-operation.