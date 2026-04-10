Elenger brings five LNG cargoes to the region this spring

Elenger, the largest privately-owned energy company in Finland and the Baltic states, has started preparations for the next heating season. This spring, three LNG cargoes will arrive at the Inkoo terminal in Finland and two at the Klaipeda LNG terminal in Lithuania. The first cargo was scheduled to arrive 3 April 2026 from the US to the port of Inkoo.

“We are beginning procurement for the next heating season and the filling of the underground gas storage facility in Latvia. Although the conflict in the Middle East has pushed up gas and oil prices, gas availability remains securely ensured, and all deliveries are proceeding as usual and without disruption,” said Margus Kaasik, Chairman of the Management Board of Elenger Group.

“Elenger sources gas mainly from the US and Norway, which means we are not directly dependent on Qatari LNG, the supply most affected by the current Middle East conflict. More broadly, physical gas availability in Europe remains stable, and storage filling has already begun,” Kaasik added.

Elenger’s first delivery for the upcoming season arrived from the US on the tanker Marvel Swallow on 3 April 2026 at the port of Inkoo, Finland. The next delivery is planned for the second half of April to Klaipeda, Lithuania. In total, three LNG cargoes will arrive in Inkoo and two in Klaipeda during the spring months, with additional deliveries planned for the autumn.