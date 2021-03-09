Powerzeek provides Green LNG to MOWI Scotland

Powerzeek has announced that MOWI, the world’s largest salmon producer, has bought approximately 200 t of Green LNG through the Powerzeek Energy Platform. The delivery is part of Powerzeek’s CleanCombo™ offering, a new bundled product where the company connects partners from the Powerzeek Community to provide a complete clean energy solution.

Last year Powerzeek launched its clean energy platform, a platform and online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of clean energy. Since then, the tech company has added LNG, LBG and methanol as cleaner energy products on the platform and welcomed more than 80 companies from all over the world to its community of buyers, sellers and transporters of bulk energy.

MOWI will use the Green LNG for commissioning and training activities related to its LNG regasification and ship bunkering terminal at Kyleakin, Isle of Skye, Scotland. Through the CleanCombo contract with MOWI, Powerzeek connects suppliers of the physical energy product, in this case LNG from shippers at Isle of Grain, with LNG transporters, cryogenic equipment suppliers, and providers of LNG operational and training support. In addition, through the purchase of biogas certificates and carbon offsets, Powerzeek provides Green LNG where part of the product is renewable and where all CO 2 has been offset.

Craig Forrester, MOWI Scotland´s HSE and LNG Manager, said “As a company committed to working towards a sustainable development of our industry, we are every day looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint. We are therefore grateful for the efforts that Powerzeek has put in to find solutions for a more sustainable and cost-effective energy for our feed plant in Scotland”.

During the last few months, Powerzeek has tested out its new product, the PZ CleanCombo, with a select group of community members. Dag Lilletvedt, Founder and CEO of Powerzeek said “We are very pleased with the interest we have received from market participants when it comes to our upcoming CleanCombo offering. While still in its test phase on our platform, we are forever grateful that MOWI has decided to use our services to buy Green LNG for its activities in Scotland.”

Powerzeek expects to launch the PZ CleanCombo product on the live platform officially later this spring.