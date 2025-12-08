Eni signs long-term LNG sale agreement with Thai Gulf Development Company

Eni has entered into a long-term LNG sales agreement with Thailand’s Gulf Development Company, reinforcing the company’s strategy to grow a diversified global portfolio and secure stable, multi-year relationships in key international markets.

Under the transaction, Eni agrees to sell 0.8 million tpy of LNG for 10 years to Gulf, one of Thailand's largest private power producers. The LNG will be delivered at regasification terminals located in the country starting from 2027.

This contract follows a two-year deal signed by the two corporations in 2024, for the supply of approximately 0.5 million tpy of LNG starting in 2025.