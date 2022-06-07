Gas Networks Ireland predicts no disruption to gas supply in summer months

Gas Networks Ireland does not envisage any disruption to gas supply during the summer months according to the network operator’s 2022 Summer Outlook.

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is anticipated that restrictions on the importation of Russian gas to the EU will not significantly impact on gas supply to Ireland.

Ireland’s gas supply will be met by indigenous supply from the Corrib gas field and via the interconnection with the UK, which is largely sourced from UK indigenous sources and from Norway.

Furthermore, as of early May, the UK’s storage facilities were 79% full, a historical record high for the season.

Gas Network Ireland’s Future Networks Manager, Maurice Power, said particular consideration was given to the invasion of Ukraine and energy security concerns regarding the supply of Russian gas to Europe.

“Based on the assessment of all supply sources to Ireland and anticipated demand levels, it is not envisaged that there will be a disruption to Ireland’s gas supply during the summer months,” Mr Powers said.

“Our interconnector with the UK is set to continue as the dominant supply source for Ireland, with Corrib anticipated to operate at its forecasted capacity during the summer period.”

“Gas demand is forecast to be slightly lower over the coming summer period compared to the previous year due to a number of factors, including the current high wholesale gas prices,” he continued.

“We have continuous communication channels in place with key regulatory and upstream stakeholders in relation to maintaining security of supply.”

“While operating and maintaining the network, we are also focused on helping Ireland meet its climate action targets with least disruption and at lower cost,” Mr Power said.

“By replacing natural gas with indigenously produced renewables gases, such as biomethane made from farm and food waste and hydrogen made from renewable electricity, we can significantly reduce emissions in a number of key sectors while further enhancing Ireland’s energy security and diversity.”