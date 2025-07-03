ORLEN and Naftogaz sign new gas supply contract

Over the next months, ORLEN will supply 140 million m3 of natural gas under a new contract with Ukraine’s Naftogaz. The gas, sourced from the US, will be regasified at the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie before being transported to Ukraine. The contract secures continued gas supply to the Ukrainian market in the coming months and plays a crucial role in bolstering the country’s energy security ahead of the heating season.

This marks the fourth gas supply contract signed between ORLEN and Naftogaz in 2025. The combined volume of the previous three contracts totalled approximately 300 million m3. In each case, the gas was regasified LNG imported by the Polish company from the US via the Swinoujscie terminal or the Klaipeda terminal in Lithuania.

“Thanks to our continually developed trading expertise, proprietary fleet of LNG transport vessels and reserved regasification capacities, we are well positioned to support Ukraine in diversifying both the sources and supply routes for natural gas. The summer period, which is crucial for replenishing storage facilities, adds to the importance of these deliveries. Our activities align with the EU’s REPowerEU objectives and even surpass them. ORLEN not only ceased all Russian gas imports over three years ago, but today we are also in a position to assist neighbouring countries, such as Slovakia and Ukraine, on their path toward energy independence from Russia. The fourth contract we’ve signed with our Ukrainian partner this year is a testament to that commitment. I’m pleased that Naftogaz has recognised the competitiveness of our offer. It provides a strong foundation for deepening our cooperation, to the benefit of both parties and the broader energy security of the region,” said Robert Soszynski, Vice President of the ORLEN Management Board, Chief Operating Officer.

This latest contract results from a commercial co-operation framework signed between Naftogaz and ORLEN in March 2025, covering natural gas LNG.

“Naftogaz is diversifying its sources and routes of gas supply. This enhances Ukraine’s energy security and resilience amid the ongoing full-scale war with Russia. We are grateful to our Polish partners and highly value this co-operation. Signing an additional contract for the supply of American LNG is an important element of our preparations for the coming winter heating season and a big step toward ensuring reliable gas supply for Ukrainians,” added Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine.