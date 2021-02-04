SEA-LNG releases its 2021 Outlook for LNG

In SEA-LNG’s 2021 Outlook for LNG, ‘A View from the Bridge’, Peter Keller (SEA-LNG chairman) outlines the fundamental binary choice facing new-builds in 2021, as decarbonisation forces a choice between using LNG now, or retrofitting later.

The report outlines how LNG as a marine fuel has moved from being a niche option to a mainstream fuel of the future. Instead of avoiding making a decision and waiting for technologies to develop in the future, LNG enables ship owners to reduce emissions now while protecting the future.

According to SEA-LNG, bio-LNG is a “prime pathway to carbon neutrality”, and its gradual introduction alongside synthetic LNG will incrementally decarbonise shipping towards the IMO’s 2050 targets.

As there is likely to be a basket of future marine fuels, comparison on a level playing field is critical. The report notes the need for lifecycle analysis with current data taking actual operational environments into account, and working with seafarers, ports, and port communities is essential. Specifically, the industry must make decisions on future fuels on a well-to-wake basis, looking at total emissions throughout the lifecycle of a fuel.

According to the report, waiting is not an option for getting to zero. Going LNG represents a positive step down the decarbonisation pathway to carbon neutrality in marine fuels.