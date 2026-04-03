SEFE announces open tender for LNG deliveries
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
SEFE has announced a tender for medium-term LNG deliveries covering the period 2027 – 2036. The tender is for delivered ex-ship (DES) LNG cargoes, primarily into north-west European terminals. Contract durations will range from 1 – 10 years.
The tender is open to both LNG producers and portfolio players, with deliveries from successful counterparties set to start as early as 2027.
Frédéric Barnaud, SEFE’s CCO, said: “With this LNG tender, we want to engage the market, aiming to mitigate supply disruptions in the Middle East and strengthen Europe’s security of supply, while complementing our recent long-term LNG deals, including that with Argentina.”
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/03042026/sefe-announces-open-tender-for-lng-deliveries/
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