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  4. SEFE announces open tender for LNG deliveries

SEFE announces open tender for LNG deliveries

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LNG Industry,

SEFE has announced a tender for medium-term LNG deliveries covering the period 2027 – 2036. The tender is for delivered ex-ship (DES) LNG cargoes, primarily into north-west European terminals. Contract durations will range from 1 – 10 years.

The tender is open to both LNG producers and portfolio players, with deliveries from successful counterparties set to start as early as 2027.

Frédéric Barnaud, SEFE’s CCO, said: “With this LNG tender, we want to engage the market, aiming to mitigate supply disruptions in the Middle East and strengthen Europe’s security of supply, while complementing our recent long-term LNG deals, including that with Argentina.”

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/03042026/sefe-announces-open-tender-for-lng-deliveries/

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LNG import news Natural gas news LNG news in Europe