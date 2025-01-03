DTEK receives first shipment of LNG cargo from US

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, has taken delivery of its first cargo of LNG from the US, after the LNG shipment docked in Greece.

The consignment of approximately 100 million m3 of gas, or 1 TWh of energy, onboard the Gaslog Savannah arrived at the Revithoussa LNG terminal on the morning of 27 Decemebr 2024. D.TRADING, DTEK’s pan-European trading subsidiary, has purchased the entire cargo. Working with Greek and other partners, the LNG will now be regasified and exchanged through EU and Ukrainian gas networks.

The shipment is part of broader efforts to enhance Ukraine and Europe’s energy security by reducing reliance on Russian supplied gas. Its arrival comes just days before Ukraine ends an arrangement transporting Russian gas to the EU via its territory.

D.TRADING expects the consignment to be the first of a number of such shipments from the US, and is looking to expand its LNG activities into northern Europe and the Baltics.

DTEK CEO, Maxim Timchenko, said: “The arrival of this LNG cargo is a clear signal of DTEK’s determination to play its part in strengthening Ukraine and Europe’s energy security. Cargoes like this are not only providing the region with a flexible and secure source of power, but are further eroding Russia’s influence over our energy system. We are very grateful to the US for the strategic contribution it is making to Europe’s energy security with such shipments.”

D.TRADING is bringing in this first cargo via Greece due to restrictions on LNG transits into the Black Sea and Ukraine directly. Instead, it will use regasification terminals like Revithoussa together with cross-border pipelines such as the Vertical Corridor initiative, which transmits gas between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Ukraine.