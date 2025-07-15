Argent LNG launches EPC review and pre-filing process with FERC

Argent LNG, an independent US-based LNG developer pioneering a new model for low-carbon energy infrastructure, has initiated a comprehensive EPC partner review in preparation for entering the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing and permitting process for its 25 million tpy LNG export project in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

As part of a first-of-its-kind execution strategy, Argent LNG will separately evaluate firms for ‘below-the-bolts’ infrastructure and ‘above-the-bolts’ Balance of Plant (BoP) scope – ultimately integrating both into a single, unified execution team to drive speed, safety, and operational excellence.

Below-the-bolts scope

Argent is seeking an engineering firm with extensive Gulf Coast experience in:

Civil, structural, marine, environmental, and surveying services.

Experience working in Port Fourchon.

Close coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and dredging contractors.

Proven delivery of infrastructure studies and permitting support in the region.

Above-the-bolts/Balance of plant scope

Argent will also evaluate EPC firms to lead Balance of Plant engineering and integration, including the co-ordination of key modularised technology packages from:

Baker Hughes – Modular liquefaction.

Honeywell UOP – Modular gas pretreatment.

ABB – Modular electrification, automation & control.

GTT – Cryogenic tank and containment technology.

This foundation of local expertise will be critical to ensuring the project meets the highest standards of safety, environmental compliance, and execution certainty.

The review process will inform Argent LNG’s approach to:

Developing FEED and project execution plans.

Preparing environmental reports and technical filings required for FERC pre-filing.

Optimising modular and electrified infrastructure to deliver LNG faster and more sustainably.

Building alignment with regulators, stakeholders, and technology providers.

“We are building something new, a clean energy project designed from the ground up for speed, efficiency, and performance, by engaging the Gulf Coast’s most experienced engineering partners and uniting them with the world’s leading modular technology providers, we will fundamentally change the cost and timeline equation for LNG exports” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “We will continue the process by evaluating each and every subcontractor with the most proven local experience in lifting and delivering mega projects. This is a new way of de-risking execution while ensuring a successful, collaborative partnership between all stakeholders. By aligning the best regional expertise with global technology leaders, we can create long-term value for our investors, our customers, and the Port Fourchon community.”

Argent LNG intends to formally launch the FERC pre-filing process in the coming months, positioning the project to begin delivering molecules to market by 2030.