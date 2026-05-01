DOE signs agreements to grow American LNG exports
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, joined US officials and American companies at the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Summit to announce billions of dollars of private capital investment in the Central and Eastern European region. Deal signings included the formal launch of the Trump Peace Pipelines Framework, enabling the construction of more natural gas infrastructure to support Europe’s continued expansion of American LNG imports.
“President Trump is unleashing a new era of co-operation for Central and Eastern Europe,” Secretary Wright said. “These partnerships are rooted in our mutual support for an energy addition agenda – more jobs, more opportunity, and more investment. All of this is evidenced by the billions of dollars of deals signed today. The future is extremely bright for the nations that join the US in pursuing common sense energy policies that deliver prosperity and security for their respective people.”
Key outcomes include:
- Launching the new 'Trump Peace Pipelines Framework:' A US-led memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance strategic energy infrastructure projects across Central and Eastern Europe, expanding the region's capacity to import US LNG, underscoring America as a reliable partner in strengthening energy security.
- Joint statement of intent supporting the IGA between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and American Industry for the Southern interconnection gas pipeline: The US supports expanding regional gas infrastructure through the Southern Interconnection gas pipeline, allowing the region to import more US LNG, strengthening energy security.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/01052026/doe-signs-agreements-to-grow-american-lng-exports/