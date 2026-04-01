Gasfin takes over commercial management for key LNG terminals in Germany

Effective, 1 April 2026, Gasfin Services has taken over the commercial management for the LNG terminals in Brunsbüttel, Wilhelmshaven 1 and Wilhelmshaven 2, operated by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET).

With this step, the company is expanding its role in terminal operations. In addition to technical and operations management, Gasfin now also assumes responsibility for the commercial steering of terminal processes – from LNG deliveries to entry into the gas grid.

The focus of commercial management is the co-ordination across all terminal interfaces.

“What may sound abstract at first is, in practice, a core element of terminal operations. With our team, we ensure 24/7 that booked capacities are turned into reliable gas deliveries,” said Danny van Schie, Managing Director of Gasfin Services.

Gasfin’s key responsibilities include the planning and co-ordination of LNG deliveries, alignment with capacity holders, terminal operators and grid operators, as well as terminal capacity management. This is complemented by the monitoring of delivery volumes and gas quality, as well as gas accounting and billing.