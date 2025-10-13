Vireo selects Nordsol technology for new Norwegian bio-LNG plant

Dutch technology company, Nordsol, has been selected by Norwegian renewable energy developer, Vireo, to deliver a new liquefied biogas (bio-LNG) production plant in Hardanger, Norway.

The facility will be Nordsol’s first project in Norway. It will use the company’s proven technology to convert biogas, produced on-site from salmon processing residues and poultry manure, into high-quality bio-LNG for use in road transport and maritime sectors.

Reinhard Lund-Mikkelson, CEO of Vireo, commented: “When searching for a suitable partner for biogas upgrading and liquefaction, we looked for a supplier with a focus on innovation, stability, and reliable performance. After reviewing Nordsol’s technology, we found comfort in the solution and the technical know-how within the company. We look forward to developing the project with Nordsol’s project team.”

Construction started in 2Q25, and commissioning is planned for 3Q26. The project will process around 125 000 tpy of organic feedstock, producing approximately 90 GWh of renewable bio-LNG annually. All bio-LNG from the plant will be supplied to the Nordic energy company, Gasum, under a long-term offtake agreement.

At the heart of the new facility is Nordsol’s proprietary liquefaction technology. Designed for decentralised and small scale applications, Nordsol’s system integrates with biogas upgrading plants, transforming raw biogas into a clean, transportable, and storable fuel.

Léon van Bossum, CEO at Nordsol, responded: “Delivering our first plant in Norway is a milestone for Nordsol. This project reflects our mission to make bio-LNG production local, clean, and economically viable. Our technology allows organic waste to become a valuable energy source, supporting regional sustainability goals and reducing emissions in long-haul transport – where it matters most.”

Norway is widely recognised as a leader in the shift towards fossil-free transport. The Hardanger plant contributes to that effort by turning local organic residues into a climate-friendly fuel, helping to decarbonise road freight and maritime transport in a circular way.

Nordsol’s contribution to the project reflects its broader role in scaling up decentralised bio-LNG production across Europe. With Nordsol-built plants already operational in the Netherlands and the UK, the company is now constructing new facilities in Sweden, Portugal, and Switzerland, and developing additional projects across Europe. Each installation supports local value chains and delivers clean fuel where it is most needed – reinforcing Europe’s transition to a circular energy future.