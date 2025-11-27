TotalEnergies demobilises floating LNG terminal in Le Havre

In 2022, when Europe faced a major energy crisis due to a sharp decline in gas imports from Russia, France had to increase its imports of LNG to ensure its own energy security and contribute to that of Europe. To this end, and at the request of the authorities, TotalEnergies provided France, at its own expense and without any public subsidies, with a LNG FSRU in the port of Le Havre.

This terminal acted as a ‘safety net’, with its additional gas import capacity proving potentially very useful in the event of significant consumption peaks caused by winter weather conditions or geopolitical tensions. In doing so, TotalEnergies made a full contribution to the country’s energy sovereignty in a highly tense and uncertain context.

Now that gas supply conditions in France and Europe have stabilised, the company notes that the floating LNG terminal in Le Havre is no longer necessary, as evidenced by its lack of use and as observed by the Rouen Administrative Court in its decision of 16 October 2025.

In this context, TotalEnergies has decided to demobilize its LNG FSRU in Le Havre.