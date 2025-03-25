Delfin to supply SEFE with 1.5 million tpy of US LNG

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and Delfin Midstream Inc. have signed a heads of agreement for the long-term supply of 1.5 million tpy of LNG for at least 15 years.

The LNG will be sourced from floating LNG (FLNG) vessels that Delfin is deploying approximately 40 miles offshore near Cameron, Louisiana, on the US Gulf Coast. The free-on-board (FOB) deliveries will commence immediately following the construction and commissioning of the FLNGs, helping SEFE to ensure the security of LNG supplies for its customers.

Delfin is a leader in LNG export infrastructure utilising low-cost FLNG technology. The brownfield deepwater port that Delfin is developing requires minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to three FLNG vessels producing up to 13 million tpy of LNG.

SEFE CCO, Frederic Barnaud, commented: “This long-term agreement with Delfin enables SEFE to further diversify its LNG portfolio with greater destination flexibility. This in turn ensures the security of supply of SEFE’s customers in Europe and around the world.”

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, added: “We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with SEFE and continue to build on Delfin’s position as a leading source of reliable low-cost energy from the safety of the US. We look forward to continuing to advance our critical energy infrastructure project for the benefit of our US stakeholders and international commercial partners.”