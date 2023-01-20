Höegh LNG signs time charter contract with German Federal Government

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd has signed a second binding 10 year time charter contract with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

The FSRU Hoegh Gannet is allocated to the contract. The vessel will be located at the Elbehafen LNG project in Brunsbüttel, operated by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH. The Elbehafen LNG project is developed by RWE and its subsidiary, Elbehafen LNG, in close co-operation with its partners, Höegh LNG.

“We are proud to sign the second contract with the Federal Government of Germany for the new LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel and look forward to starting operations together with RWE and the other partners,” said Erik Nyheim, President and CEO of Höegh LNG.