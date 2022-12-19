VTTI explores LNG import capacity expansion in the Netherlands

VTTI explores the development of a floating LNG facility that will provide the Netherlands with additional storage and import capacity for LNG. Additional capacity is needed to enhance gas supply to the Netherlands and Europe, contributing to the security of supply. At the same time, it will strengthen the competitiveness in LNG deliveries and infrastructure, while delivering a transitional infrastructure solution towards green energy carriers.

The FSRU facility will be connected to one of the largest industrial clusters in the Netherlands and to the Dutch and European gas grid. The facility will have an annual throughput capacity of approximately 5 billion m3, which corresponds to approximately 15% of the current total gas consumption in the Netherlands. In time, VTTI plans to use the infrastructure for the import of green energy carriers, such as hydrogen. VTTI aims to bring the facility operational in the beginning of 2024.

Guy Moeyens, VTTI CEO, said: “As part of our diversification strategy, VTTI’s ambition is to develop a worldwide LNG portfolio at strategic locations, offering transitional solutions for green energy carriers, such as hydrogen. The Netherlands needs additional LNG import capacity in the short term to enhance energy supply security. We are pleased to contribute to this based on our many years of experience in the field of energy infrastructure and storage.”

This is in line with the Dutch government policy, to work towards a carbon-neutral and circular energy economy by 2040. Due to the necessity of this energy transition and the short-term need for extra LNG import capacity, VTTI relies on a fruitful collaboration with the national and regional government as well as relevant authorities involved.