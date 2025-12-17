VTTI and Höegh Evi take next step in permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal

VTTI and Höegh Evi are taking the next step in the permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal (ZET). With the publication of the draft Scope and Level of Detail Memorandum (draft NRD) and the participation proposal by the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth (KGG), an important milestone for the Netherlands’ energy supply has been reached.

The ZET is planned in the Vlissingen-Oost port area in Zeeland and will operate with a floating terminal for LNG. Through a direct connection to the national gas grid, ZET will provide additional LNG import capacity, thereby strengthening both the security and affordability of energy in the Netherlands. This is a strategically important project for the Dutch government, offering significant opportunities for the local Zeeland economy.

The terminal is scheduled, after the permits have been granted, to become operational in 3Q29. With this, ZET will make a significant contribution to a reliable, future-proof, and affordable energy supply.