Open season launches for Zeeland Energy Terminal

VTTI and Höegh Evi have launched the open season for the Zeeland Energy Terminal (ZET), marking an important next step in the development of new LNG import infrastructure for the Netherlands.

The project is designed to support national and European energy security and market needs from late 2029 onwards, while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

The project continues to make good progress, having completed the first phase of the permitting process and secured a suitable site in the Vlissingen-Oost harbour. A final investment decision is expected by 3Q27.

As a first step, market participants are invited to express interest in future capacity at ZETl, a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) based LNG terminal in the harbour of Vlissingen-Oost.

Executive Vice President Growth, Tom Smeenk at VTTI, commented: “By launching the open season, we are taking a key step in engaging the market and shaping the future capacity of ZET. The project responds to clear Dutch and European demand for reliable LNG import capacity and will play a vital role in enhancing energy security, supported by a centrally co-ordinated permitting process.”

Chief Commercial Officer at Höegh Evi, Thomas Thorkildsen, added: “Zeeland and the Netherlands play a vital role in strengthening European energy security. The floating ZET will not only provide reliable LNG import capacity, but it will be one of the most efficient LNG terminals in Europe and offer full flexibility to adapt to future needs. We look forward to engaging with customers through the open season and continuing the development of the terminal with VTTI.”

ZET is planned as a large scale LNG import facility, providing approximately 7.5 billion m3/7 of send-out capacity and at least 180 000 m3 of LNG storage, enabling the unloading of LNG carriers, including the possibility for LNG bunkering.

The terminal is designed to support security of energy supply and market flexibility for the Netherlands and wider Europe from late 2029.

VTTI and Höegh Evi are now inviting potential customers and interested parties to engage in discussions regarding capacity needs, commercial structures, and future participation in ZET. The open season will help shape the terminal’s configuration as the project progresses towards final investment decision.

Expressions of interest may be submitted via the ZET website. The expression of interest phase of the open season will remain open until 6 March 2026. The commercial process is expected to conclude at the end of 2026.

ZET has been recognised as a project of national interest for the Netherlands, underlining its strategic role in strengthening the country’s energy system. The terminal will support the diversification of LNG import routes and enhance flexibility in the European gas market amid a complex and evolving energy landscape.

Natural gas is expected to remain an essential component of the energy mix during the transition towards renewable energy, providing reliability and flexibility. ZET will complement existing LNG infrastructure in the Netherlands and beyond and contribute to a resilient and competitive European gas market. The FSRU solution is adaptable and can be modified to accommodate changing infrastructure needs throughout the transition to clean energy.

Subject to permitting and commercial alignment, ZET is targeted to be operational from late 2029, delivering long-term value through secure, flexible, and future-oriented energy infrastructure.