KN Energies awarded contract for FSRU project in the Gulf of Gdansk

KN Energies has been awarded a contract by GAZ-SYSTEM S.A. to provide commercial and operational advisory services for the FSRU project in the Gulf of Gdansk in Poland.

The first stage of the terminal, based on an FSRU, will receive LNG delivered by sea, regasify it, and supply natural gas to Poland’s transmission system. It is expected to provide up to 6.1 billion m3/y of natural gas and is planned to be commissioned in 2028. In March 2026, GAZ-SYSTEM launched the FSRU 2 Open Season aimed at increasing the regasification capacity of the FSRU terminal in the Gulf of Gdansk.

KN Energies’ role will include commercial and operational advisory services for the FSRU project, drawing on the company’s strong expertise in floating LNG infrastructure, gained through the long-term operation of the Klaipeda LNG terminal and participation in multiple FSRU and floating terminal projects across Europe.

The Gulf of Gdansk FSRU development is strategically important for Poland and the wider Baltic Sea region, aimed at strengthening gas supply diversification and long-term energy security.

“This selection highlights the growing need for fast-track energy supply diversification solutions and confirms KN Energies’ expertise as a leader in complex floating LNG projects across Europe. With more than 15 years of experience in FSRU projects globally – from the development phase to long-term terminal oper-ations – we are proud to share our know-how with our partners in Poland,” said Linas Kilda, Chief Business Development Officer at KN Energies.