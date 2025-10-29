LNG2026 unveils Plenary Sessions and first-round speakers

The 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026), taking place in Doha, Qatar, on 2 – 5 February 2026, will welcome more than 20 000 attendees from across the globe. The conference and exhibition has announced its highly anticipated Plenary Sessions, designed to provide insight into the global LNG industry.

The Plenary Sessions, part of the Executive Programme, include:

Global LNG dynamics: An industry perspective.

LNG: A critical enabler for a lower-carbon future.

Achieving success together: Cultivating strategic partnerships in LNG.

Ministerial/CEO dialogue: Synergy for LNG: Government and industry in action.

The competitive advantage of LNG: Creating accessibility and affordability for emerging markets.

LNG’s role in meeting growing energy demand and supporting economic development.

The future of LNG: Insights and outlook from LNG2026.

The conference will feature leading voices from across the LNG sector, including Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, State of Qatar, and President and CEO, QatarEnergy; Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips, Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni, Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO, ExxonMobil Corp.; Wael Sawan, CEO, Shell; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies SE, and more.

In addition to the Executive Programme, the Technical Programme has already been announced, featuring in-depth technical sessions and the interactive Discovery Hub showcasing the latest LNG technologies, operations, and innovations. Together, the Executive and Technical Programmes provide attendees with a comprehensive view of current industry developments.

Held under the theme Leading LNG: Powering Today and Tomorrow, LNG2026 offers a unique platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to collaborate and inform developments of the global LNG sector. With a programme centred on affordability, security, and sustainability, LNG2026 aims to spark insightful discussions and foster partnerships that will drive growth and long-term stability across the LNG industry.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, LNG2026 is proudly supported by QatarEnergy as the Host Sponsor, ConocoPhillips and Shell as Principal Sponsors, Cheniere, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, and Venture Global as Global Sponsors, with Diamond Sponsors Baker Hughes and JERA, Platinum Sponsors such as Commonwealth LNG, Excelerate Energy, Technip Energies, Trafigura, Vitol, and Woodside Energy, and Gold Sponsors including Bechtel, Consolidated Contractors Group, MidOcean Energy, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, and Petronas.

LNG2026, the premier global event for the LNG industry, will feature a world-class exhibition showcasing the latest LNG technologies, products, and services from leading global companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with key industry players, explore cutting-edge innovations, and discover solutions influencing developments in the LNG sector and outcomes in the energy sector.

Early registration rates are available until 12 November 2025. Attendees are encouraged to register to take advantage of these special rates.