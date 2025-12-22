Fast-track LNG deployment: From option to necessity

Morten Christophersen, CEO, ECOnnect, Norway, illustrates the importance of energy flexibility within the current geopolitical climate, and explains how strengthening regional energy security with LNG will be crucial moving forward.

The 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines exposed the vulnerability of Europe’s energy network, cutting a major artery of Europe’s gas supply and sending a clear signal: critical energy infrastructure is vulnerable, and energy flexibility is no longer optional.

With geopolitical tensions high and climate-related disruptions increasing, Europe’s energy security now hinges on solutions that can be deployed quickly and adapted to changing needs. ECOnnect Energy’s work at the Wilhelmshaven II terminal in Germany demonstrates how jettyless LNG technology can provide this resilience in practice.

A shifting energy security landscape

Europe’s energy infrastructure is in a new era, shaped not only by supply and demand, but by sabotage and vulnerability. In many ways, the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea has served as a wake-up call, demonstrating how critical energy assets can be deliberately targeted to destabilise entire regions. In Norway, the Police Security Service now considers sabotage against energy infrastructure a likely threat, urging both public and private actors to strengthen their resilience.

Furthermore, NATO urges a new approach that places energy at the core of defence planning, calling for a ‘wartime mindset’. At the 2025 Hague summit, leaders reinforced this by committing 5% of GDP annually to defence capabilities, infrastructure modernisation, and innovation by 2035. This marks a clear shift where energy security is now perceived as a central strategic issue not only for the energy sector itself, but for society’s overall defence capability.

In addition to geopolitical threats, Europe’s energy systems also face growing climate-related risks. Storms, floods, and other extreme weather events can disable centralised infrastructure, leaving regions vulnerable. Flexible, modular LNG solutions offer a way to maintain supply when established networks are disrupted.

The call for energy flexibility

Historically, Europe’s energy infrastructure has been built on fixed installations such as pipelines, land-based terminals, and centralised networks. Additionally, a significant amount of Europe’s gas infrastructure, such as the pipelines from the North Sea, lies exposed on the seabed. Today’s rigid energy infrastructure represents a significant weakness, and the lack of flexibility further amplifies the issue.

Following the 2022 Nord Stream explosions, at least 11 undersea cables and pipelines in both the Baltic and North Sea have suffered suspected sabotage. This has shown how an attack or failure in just one part of the energy network can cause ripple effects throughout the entire supply chain. For instance, Norway supplies one-third of the EU’s gas through exposed undersea pipelines, underscoring the need for rapid, flexible backup solutions.

LNG on the geopolitical agenda

In response, policymakers are developing strategies to ensure reliable energy supply during unexpected events. In this process, LNG import terminals are quickly becoming a game changer. Offering an alternative to gas supply, LNG can provide energy if one supply line is disrupted.

With declining pipeline gas imports from Russia, experts expect the reliance on LNG to intensify, forecasting record-breaking import levels in the coming years.

A shared responsibility

As geopolitical threats continue to affect the energy sector, ensuring the security of supply chains is more important than ever. The transition to flexible LNG infrastructure represents a significant strategic move rather than just a technical improvement. The developments in Wilhelmshaven demonstrate the adoption of flexible and adaptable energy solutions, providing a model that can drive initiative worldwide.

