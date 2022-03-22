QatarEnergy issues statement on LNG supplies to Germany

QatarEnergy has been discussing the supply of Qatari LNG to Germany for a number of years with German companies. However, until recently, such discussions did not materialise into definitive agreements due to the lack of clarity on the long-term role of gas in Germany’s energy mix and the requisite LNG import infrastructure, the company states.

In a meeting held today between His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and His Excellency Mr. Robert Habeck, the Vice Chancellor and the Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in the Federal Republic of Germany, the German side confirmed that the German government has taken swift and concrete actions to fast-track the development of two LNG receiving terminals in Germany as a matter of priority to allow for the long term import of LNG to Germany and that such scheme has the full support of the German government.

Based on the foregoing, the two sides agreed that their respective commercial entities would re-engage and progress discussions on long-term LNG supplies from Qatar to Germany.