Edison wins arbitration

Edison has successfully won the arbitration against Qatargas relating to the price review of the long-term contract for the purchase of LNG from Qatar.

The International Chamber of Commerce has notified the parties regarding the decision related to the arbitration proceeding started in 2019 by Qatargas against Edison to obtain an increase in the contract price. The arbitration board, fully accepting Edison’s defensive arguments, decided to reject all Qatargas’ requests to obtain a price increase (several hundred million euros in the period).

Through the contract stipulated with Qatargas, Edison imports approximately 6.5 billion m3 of LNG per year to Italy from Qatar through the Rovigo regasification terminal.