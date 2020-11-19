LNG Industry Spotlight with Linde Engineering

LNG Industry Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, was recently joined by Feras Alhothali, Innovation Manager, and Philipp von Breitenbuch, Product Manager, from Linde Engineering to discuss their recent article in LNG Industry.

Feras is currently an Innovation Manager at Linde Engineering, having previously worked in plant operation as a production engineer and then as a process engineer in the conceptual design department. Meanwhile, Philipp works in Product Management for Linde Plantserv, and he is in his tenth year working at the company. This special Q&A session will cover some of the topics raised in Linde Engineering's recent article. Entitled ‘Tackle trials with training’, the article investigates how the brain drain and the COVID-19 pandemic are drawing attention to the possibilities of virtual reality training, with a specific focus on the LNG industry.

To read Linde Engineering’s article in full, simply head over to www.lngindustry.com/magazine/lng-industry/september-2020/

And if you want to find out more about Linde Engineering's virtual training, and other available services, do visit: www.linde-engineering.com