OPW Clean Energy Solutions 101: Building a Unified Clean Energy Future

With the continued expansion of alternative energy – notably hydrogen, industrial gases, cryogenics, LNG, and helium – across a broad spectrum of industries, the need for a unified approach to supplying critical handling, transportation and storage solutions is stronger than ever. Enter OPW Clean Energy Solutions (OPW CES). Established to help companies navigate clean energy adoption, the creation of OPW CES underscores OPW’s decades-long commitment to driving what’s next in fluid handling and control. As governments and industries invest in clean energy, OPW CES is stepping up to lead this charge, helping customers reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and build smarter, greener infrastructure. Whether its building hydrogen fuelling stations, enhancing LNG infrastructure, or innovating within industrial gases, OPW CES has the tools and expertise to help it succeed.

Five industry leaders, one unified vision

OPW CES isn’t just another name in the clean energy landscape. It’s a visionary collaboration that brings together five industry leaders: Acme Cryogenics, RegO Products, Demaco, SPS Cryogenics, and CPC-Cryolab, plus an integrated lineup of proven supporting sub-brands. OPW CES unites these leading clean energy technology brands under a single global network to deliver end-to-end solutions for hydrogen, LNG, helium, and industrial gas applications. With 200+ years of combined cryogenics experience, these technology leaders drive innovation that shapes the future of cryogenic systems.

Each of the five brands brings a distinct advantage to the clean energy industry. Here's how their capabilities align:

Acme Cryogenics

With 50+ years of expertise, Acme is a leader in cryogenic infrastructure solutions. Its precision-engineered solutions help ensure the storage, transport, and flow of ultra-cold liquids, such as hydrogen and helium, are seamless and reliable.

Acme sub-brand Cryogenic Experts, Inc. (CEXI) is recognised worldwide for its comprehensive line of vaporisers and accessories for all types of cryogenic and non-cryogenic specialty fluids.

Primary Applications: LNG, LIN, LOX, LAR, LH2, LHe

RegO Products

RegO has helped set the standard for relief valves, globe and gate valves, alternative fuel valves, regulators, and other high-quality flow control products for over a century. Engineered for reliability and known for their proven durability, innovations from RegO help ensure safe and efficient fuel transfers for industrial gas and clean energy applications. High-performance compressed gas fittings from Superior Products, a sub-brand of RegO, are also valued for their long-standing reliability and technical excellence.

Primary Applications: LIN, LOX, LAR, CO2, LNG, LH2

Demaco

A trailblazer in vacuum-insulated transfer systems, Demaco takes cryogenic fluid efficiency to the next level. From hydrogen fuelling stations to LNG bunkering, its solutions redefine what’s possible in clean energy infrastructure. Demaco is a turnkey solution provider for the high-technology science industry, which includes particle accelerators, R&D systems, and more.

Primary Applications: LH2, LIN, LHe, LNG

SPS Cryogenics (SPS) B.V./Special Gas Systems (SGS) B.V.

Experts in cryogenic piping, SPS delivers solutions that help keep systems running longer and more efficiently by minimising boil-off and maximising energy transfer, which are key to optimizing the transport of LNG and hydrogen. SPS also includes its sister company, SGS, which complements the SPS cryogenic piping systems with its trade-in loose parts, gas panels, and systems.

Primary Applications: LIN, LOX, LAR, LNG, LCO2

CPC-Cryolab

A global leader in precision-engineered cryogenic solutions, CPC-Cryolab defines the benchmark for extreme cold temperature component performance. With equipment in active service for over 40 years without incident, CPC-Cryolab and its affiliate product line, Rockwood Swendeman, deliver the proven reliability needed for cryogenic valves, filters, piping, manifolds, and transfer connections.

Primary Applications: LH2, LHe

What sets OPW CES apart?

OPW CES isn’t just reshaping the clean energy space. OPW CES is helping to set a new standard.

By combining expertise, innovation, and cutting-edge technology from five clean energy leaders into a single business unit, OPW CES delivers unmatched, comprehensive solutions for the sustainable energy transition – from design and engineering to manufacturing, installation and long-term support.

This alignment positions OPW CES as a true partner for companies navigating the challenges of adopting clean energy. By uniting these industry leaders, OPW CES is poised to:

Accelerate the adoption of clean energy with turnkey systems.

Support global infrastructure for hydrogen, LNG, and industrial gases.

Enhance safety and efficiency with advanced cryogenic technologies.

Foster innovation through collaborative R&D efforts.

The future Is unified. The future is OPW CES.

Ready to join the revolution? Contact us today to begin building a greener tomorrow together.