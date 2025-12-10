EU Methane Regulation emerges as strategic tool for energy security

The Environmental Defense Fund Europe has released a new analysis by Rystad Energy, showing that the EU Methane Regulation is a strategic tool to strengthen Europe's energy security and accelerate its shift away from Russian fossil fuels. The findings show that the regulation is not just compatible with energy security; it helps deliver a more secure and independent energy system by making Europe’s energy landscape more transparent, resilient, and aligned with climate goals.

Compliance with the EU Methane Regulation is well within reach. By 2027, supply capable of meeting OGMP 2.0 Level 5 standards – the highest global standard for methane reporting – is expected to be double the EU’s gas demand, enabling robust monitoring and verification without tightening the market. For oil, sufficient amounts of compliant crude will be available to meet EU refinery needs, and diverse sourcing options mean Europe is not reliant on any single exporter.

At the same time, EU importers are continuing to sign long-term LNG contracts, confirming industry confidence in meeting demand while complying with the regulation. Europe’s expanded regasification capacity and reduced dependence on Russian imports have made the system far more resilient.

“The EU Methane Regulation gives Europe the leverage to secure its energy future – cutting methane, strengthening resilience, and reducing dependence on risky suppliers,” said Léa Pilsner, Policy Director at Environmental Defense Fund Europe. “Transparency is power. While implementation challenges exist, they reflect the normal industry adaptation process.”

Tim Bjerkelund, Partner Advisory, Rystad Energy, added: “The EU Methane Regulation has the potential to positively influence upstream methane emission abatement by incentivising operators to introduce company-wide methane policies. Our analysis shows that there is adequate OGMP Level 5 supply and ways to bring this to EU buyers, enabling implementation of the regulation.”

As Europe reviews its energy supply security framework, the study provides evidence that the EU Methane Regulation enhances resilience and reduces dependence on risky suppliers that fail to follow industry best practices. Far from being a risk, the regulation positions the EU to set global standards without compromising supply. In this context, the regulation directly supports the REPowerEU energy strategy, enacted to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels following the invasion of Ukraine. It calls for diversification of supplies, increased affordability, and transitioning away from fossil fuel dependency.

Implementation challenges are expected – such as tracking emissions across supply chains and verifying data – but these reflect the normal complexity of introducing transparency requirements and do not undermine supply security. Many companies have already committed to best practices under OGMP, which positions the industry well to meet the regulation’s requirements.