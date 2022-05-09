ExxonMobil announces fourth annual Power Play Awards for women in LNG

Our world is in the midst of a transformative shift. In terms of our energy, LNG is emerging as a key source in our future. At the same time, in society, diverse populations are making greater contributions to the way we all live. In our industry, for instance, more women are achieving at higher levels than ever before. And with those advancements, women are bringing greater value to the LNG industry, providing experience, knowledge, education, and viewpoints that are enhancing our businesses, our communities, and our energy future.

The Power Play initiative recognises these advances – to promote women and their success across the LNG industry, while providing a platform to bring together people who understand the benefits of a more diverse future for the LNG industry. Power Play is all about collaboration, and as it has matured, the initiative has recognised that both men and women need to support the efforts of one another to create a more diverse future in the energy industry.





It is in this spirit that the Power Play Awards were developed. Started in 2019 as a way to recognise women in the LNG value chain, as well as the men who support and empower them, the Power Play Awards programme shines a light on the importance of diversity and demonstrates the critical role that women are increasingly playing in the energy sector.

ExxonMobil recently announced the fourth annual Power Play Awards and is currently taking submissions. The 2022 award categories are as follows:



The Rising Star – Presented to an outstanding female professional under the age of 35. She shows tenacity, passion, and positive energy through her already noteworthy contributions in the LNG sector. Known by peers and mentors as part of the next generation of LNG leadership, she is someone to watch.

The Ambassador – Awarded to a person who, through their words, actions, and positive energy, inspires those who work with and around them. This individual has a collaborative leadership style that builds bridges and finds solutions. They create opportunities for others, and either consciously or not, act as a role model in their field.

The Pioneer – Given to a person who has delivered outstanding business results or innovation and technology leadership. Colleagues might note their unrelenting positive energy or unique ability to advance a technology, innovation or business goal, but they likely describe themselves as someone who thrives on success.





The nomination period will close on 17 June 2022 by which time all nominations must be submitted. Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination; however, all nominees must be part of the LNG value chain. Industry players of all sizes are encouraged to participate.

Once the nomination period has ended, an esteemed panel of international judges will assess each nomination and choose four finalists for each of the three categories.

Following the announcement of the 12 finalists, awards winners will be announced in September 2022 at Gastech in Milan, Italy.

For more information on the Power Play Awards or to start a nomination, visit www.exxonmobillng.com.



