Lithuania completely abandons Russian gas imports

Seeking full energy independence from Russian gas, in response to the war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis in Europe, Lithuania has completely abandoned Russian gas: Lithuania’s gas transmission system has been operating without Russian gas imports since the beginning of this month.

This is confirmed by the data of the Lithuanian gas transmissions system operator Amber Grid, which shows that on 2 April the import of Russian gas for Lithuania’s needs through the Lithuanian-Belarusian interconnection was equal to 0 MWh.

All Lithuanian gas demand is satisfied through Klaipeda LNG terminal. The official schedules planned by the LNG operator Klaipedos Nafta indicate that three large cargoes of LNG will reach the terminal each month, which are planned to be enough for all customers. For the next period, customers have placed orders for gas transportation only from the terminal. If necessary, gas can also be delivered to Lithuania via the gas link with Latvia, and from 1 May – through the gas link with Poland.

Minister of Energy, Dainius Kreivys, says that this is a turning point in the history of Lithuania’s energy independence: “We are the first EU country among Gazprom’s supply countries to gain independence from Russian gas supplies, and this is the result of a multi-year coherent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions.”

In these circumstances, Russia’s demand to pay for gas in rubles is meaningless, as Lithuania no longer orders Russian gas and no longer plans to pay for it. In response, Russian gas supply company Gazprom informed Amber Grid that it no longer wants to import gas from Russia via the Lithuanian-Belarusian link.

Gas in transit through Lithuania continues to be transported for the needs of Königsberg, but in a different technical mode than usual, ensuring only the transfer of the amount of gas required for transit.