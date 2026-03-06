How the Middle East conflict is reshaping gas and LNG markets

Wood Mackenzie analysis indicates the Middle East conflict could disrupt 200 million tpy of forecast Asian LNG demand growth over the next decade as QatarEnergy's force majeure removes 20% of global supply. The disruption threatens to raise long-term structural challenges for global gas and LNG markets similar to those seen following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

With QatarEnergy's declaration of force majeure on LNG shipments from Ras Laffan and European gas prices nearly doubling since Monday (2 March), the situation threatens to reshape buyer confidence, supply strategies, and even energy policy worldwide.

“The consequences of the war for gas and LNG are uncertain but could rival those that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022,” said Simon Flowers, Chairman and Chief Analyst at Wood Mackenzie. “Much will depend on whether the disruption is a short-lived blip or is more enduring, and whether gas and LNG infrastructure in the region suffers major damage.”

Key facts:

QatarEnergy declaration of force majeure removes 20% of global LNG supply.

Asian LNG demand forecast to grow by 200 million tpy over next decade.

Qatar and the UAE account for 79 million tpy and 5.6 million tpy of LNG capacity, respectively.

European gas prices nearly doubled since 3 March 2026.

Nearly 100 million tpy of US pre-FID LNG projects offer geographic diversification alternatives.

Supply diversification imperative

The crisis has exposed the concentration risk for those importing countries which are most dependent on Middle Eastern LNG supply. According to Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman, Energy for Wood Mackenzie, this will fundamentally alter how buyers approach new long-term supply contracts.

“Assuming no significant damage to existing projects in Qatar and the UAE, the amplified risks associated with these volumes will, in time, dissipate,”

Thompson said. “But the crisis will drive home the importance of supply diversification. The raft of US pre-FID projects – almost 100 million tpy currently – come without a single geographic point-of-failure risk.”

However, US supply is not risk-free, not least from domestic energy policy and cannot be the only solution. Wood Mackenzie analysis indicates that pre-FID projects in Canada, Mozambique, and Argentina will look to capitalise on the uncertainty, while projects that have slipped on timeline, such as Abadi in Indonesia and Browse in Australia, could gain fresh impetus. Portfolio suppliers and national oil companies, including QatarEnergy itself, are expected to seek greater diversification of their own supply sources.

Asian demand growth at risk

Asia represents the cornerstone of the bullish outlook for gas and LNG, with Wood Mackenzie forecasting Asian LNG demand to increase by around 200 million tpy over the coming decade. However, that growth depends on competitive pricing and supply reliability, which are both now in question.

Asian markets could respond to the current loss of supply in several ways, according to Wood Mackenzie analysis. Coal is expected to take market share from gas and LNG in the power sector across Japan, South Korea, China, India, and Southeast Asia. Asian governments may accelerate renewables growth plans, though near-term upside will be limited. Additional incentives for domestic gas development could be fast-tracked but will similarly offer little immediate relief.

“Fundamentally, however, Asia needs more energy, while the region's rising emissions will need to be addressed,” added Thompson. “With limited alternative options, we maintain our long-held view that LNG remains central to meeting future Asian energy demand.”

Confidence crisis for gas and LNG

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gas and LNG's reputation as a reliable and affordable fuel was severely tested. While swift action to increase LNG availability helped rebuild confidence, the current crisis has reopened those wounds.

“In the eyes of gas and LNG sceptics, war has once again highlighted how supply disruptions and volatile prices can imperil energy security and affordability,” Massimo Di Odoardo, Vice President, Gas and LNG Research at Wood Mackenzie noted. "A swift restoration of supply and lower prices will allay some concerns among importers in the short term. But beyond the immediate crisis, more work will be required to rebuild confidence.”

Europe remains determined to reduce its dependence on gas and LNG, though the reality is that the region is already moving as fast as realistically possible on decarbonisation given budget constraints. With Russia still engaged in war with Ukraine, the chances of the EU lifting its ban on Russian gas and LNG imports remains highly unlikely – leaving Europe facing towering gas prices for the sec-ond time this decade.

Building resilience

Wood Mackenzie analysis suggests the gas and LNG industry may need to adopt structural changes similar to the oil market to restore buyer confidence. Building spare capacity and higher levels of storage could help address concerns about reliability and volatility, though this will require significant investment, time, and co-ordinated effort.

“Gas and LNG markets are reeling from the loss of supply,” said Di Odoardo. “The industry has been here before and has proven it can recover. Gas's primary role in decarbonisation ? displacing coal and supporting the expansion of renewables ? is clear, but the industry may need to go further this time.”

Looking forward

For now, an end to the conflict remains the priority. Longer term, reinforcing gas and LNG supply reliability and minimising price volatility will be required to ensure the fuels' demand trajectory remains intact.

“Gas and LNG have work to do to rebuild confidence,” Flowers said. "Building in spare capacity and higher levels of storage, for example, could help soothe a market anxious about reliability and volatility, just as has been done with oil. But this will be neither quick nor easy, requiring investment, time, and co-ordinated effort."