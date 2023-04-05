Good things come in small packages
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
In the April 2023 issue of LNG Industry, Pawel Warszycki, Hanseatic Institute for Entrepreneurship and Regional Development at the University of Rostock, Germany, examines small, micro, and nano scale LNG and bio-LNG markets as a significant niche for the future development of the LNG industry. This special report lists the bibliography for this article.
- BRESCIANI, G., HEILIGTAG, S., LAMBERT, P., and ROGERS, M., ‘The future of liquefied natural gas: Opportunities for growth‘, McKinsey & Company, (21 September 2020), www.mckinsey.com/industries/oil-and-gas/our-insights/the-future-of-liquefied-natural-gas-opportunities-for-growth
- ‘Grid modernization plan for Puerto Rico‘, Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, https://recovery.pr.gov/en/documents/Grid%20Modernization%20Plan_20191213%20(2).pdf
- ‘FEMA Announces Progress in Puerto Rico’s Power Grid Work’, Federal Emergency Management Agency, (6 June 2022), www.fema.gov/press-release/20220606/fema-announces-progress-puerto-ricos-power-grid-work
- ‘Small-scale LNG market in Europe Analysis of volumes, players and prices to 2025‘, FTI Consulting, www.fticonsulting.com/~/media/Files/emea--files/insights/articles/2020/dec/small-scale-lng-market-europe-analysis-volumes-players-prices-2025.pdf
- Data Bridge Market Research, ‘Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market is Prospering at US$14.13 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Historic Analysis and Industry Growth Factors’‚ GlobeNewswire, (26 August 2022), www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/08/26/2505106/0/en/Small-Scale-Liquefied-Natural-Gas-LNG-Market-is-Prospering-at-USD-14-13-billion-by-2029-Size-Share-Emerging-Trends-Historic-Analysis-and-Industry-Growth-Factors.html
- ‘Access to electricity,‘ International Energy Administration, www.iea.org/reports/sdg7-data-and-projections/access-to-electricity
- KUNERT, S. and LARSEN, Ø.B., ‘Small is beautiful – Mini LNG concept’, Hamworthy Gas Systems AS, (June 2008), https://dge-wittenberg.de/vortraege/Small_is_beautiful_Hamworthy_MiniLNG_Concept_June_2008.pdf
- PASCH, R. J., PENNY, A. B., and BERG, R., ‘Hurricane Maria (AL 152017)‘, National Hurricane Center, (16 – 30 September 2017), www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL152017_Maria.pdf
- ‘Small going big; Why small-scale LNG may be the next big wave‘, Strategy&, (2017), www.strategyand.pwc.com/fr/fr/media/small-going-big.pdf
- Tractebel Engineering, ‘Mini and Micro LNG for Commercialization of Small Volumes of Associated Gas‘, World Bank, (2015), https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/bitstream/handle/10986/25919/112131.pdf?sequence=4&isAllowed=y
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/05042023/good-things-come-in-small-packages/
You might also like
Titan completes gas-up and cool-down of NYK LNG tanker
Titan has performed the gas-up and cool-down of one of the tanks from NYK Line’s LNG tanker ‘Grace Emilia’.