Don’t just buy a compressor, build success

Leveraging its broad expertise in the LNG industry, Ingersoll Rand ensures project success with reliable and safe engineered air compressor and nitrogen generation packages, supported by a dedicated team of expert engineers committed to excellence.

Expertise at every process point: Air compressor and nitrogen generation packages for LNG applications

Ingersoll Rand engineered air compressors and nitrogen generators play a pivotal role throughout the LNG lifecycle, from gas treatment and liquefaction to storage, distribution, transportation, and regasification. Ingersoll Rand provides solutions for instrument and service air, such as ensuring the supplied air is free of contaminants, providing tank blanketing that utilises nitrogen for safety, environmental protection, and product integrity, as well as for purge air and/or nitrogen and LNG compressor sealing (N 2 ).





For instrument air in LNG and other sectors that utilise process controls and delicate pneumatic devices, it is essential that the compressed air supplied adheres to stringent quality standards. Ingersoll Rand tailored air compressors ensure that the air is exceptionally pure, having been filtered to remove contaminants, including moisture and particulates.

Furthermore, the process of tank blanketing (also known as ‘padding’) is where Ingersoll Rand nitrogen packages add value. This process involves filling the vacant space in a liquid storage tank with an inert gas, often nitrogen, which is chosen for its non-reactive nature, widespread availability, and cost-effectiveness. The practice of blanketing is crucial as it not only enhances safety and environmental protection, but also improves product quality and extends the life of the storage equipment for various critical reasons.

Ingersoll Rand engineered air systems’ benefits

Ingersoll Rand's compressor range is expertly engineered to comply with the LNG industry's stringent safety and technical standards. Partnering with the company brings numerous advantages, including:

Safety compliance : Its engineered air and nitrogen packages are designed to meet the stringent safety standards of the LNG industry.

High flexibility : Ingersoll Rand's flexibility in design allows it to custom-design compressors and packages to meet specific requirements.

Operate in harsh environments : Ingersoll Rand air and nitrogen packages are designed to operate in harsh environments. They are engineered to face the most extreme ambient temperatures and environmental conditions, including temperatures from -47°C up to 55°C, and within 'hazardous areas' where an explosive gas atmosphere exist (or is expected to be present).



Small, compact footprint : Ingersoll Rand compressors have an ultra-compact footprint, simplified piping, and fewer connections that together provide for simplified installation. Each compressor package's base simply needs to carry the static weight of the compressor and its ancillary equipment.



Full project management support : Ingersoll Rand Engineering Solutions offers complete project management service and support, including equipment installation and integration services. The project management team of expert engineers control the whole process, from design and assembly to commissioning and start-up, including technical and quality management.



: Ingersoll Rand Engineering Solutions offers complete project management service and support, including equipment installation and integration services. The project management team of expert engineers control the whole process, from design and assembly to commissioning and start-up, including technical and quality management. Service support: Ingersoll Rand offers a comprehensive line of maintenance packages and programmes. Additionally, the company provides a range of support services, replacement parts, and support products to help customers increase their return on investment, maximise safety and performance, and provide total peace of mind.

