As a trusted leader in the Gas & LNG industry, Wood Mackenzie delivers unparalleled market outlooks and expert analysis. In our latest video, our experts use Lens Gas & LNG to break down the key findings from our "Asia Pacific gas & LNG: 5 things to look for in 2025" report. With this powerful data analytics solution, they provide real-time data visualisation and market intelligence on critical industry trends.

Unlock Insights: Watch the full video and access the report here

Our report covers:

