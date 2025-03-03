Access your free report: APAC Gas & LNG 2025 outlook
Published by Kristian Ilasko,
Digital Content Coordinator
LNG Industry,
As a trusted leader in the Gas & LNG industry, Wood Mackenzie delivers unparalleled market outlooks and expert analysis. In our latest video, our experts use Lens Gas & LNG to break down the key findings from our "Asia Pacific gas & LNG: 5 things to look for in 2025" report. With this powerful data analytics solution, they provide real-time data visualisation and market intelligence on critical industry trends.
Unlock Insights: Watch the full video and access the report here
Our report covers:
- Impact of US LNG Policy: Understand how regional players are affected.
- China’s Policy Packages: Explore the opportunities and challenges.
- Contracting Activities: Learn about the persistence and trends.
- Which new importers secure FSRUs
- Indonesia’s gas plans: balancing growth, energy security and policies
