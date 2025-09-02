Reliable Processing Power – The 27 MW MRC from Atlas Copco Gas and Process

When it comes to LNG, availability, and efficiency are essential – cost efficiency, operational efficiency, and energy efficiency with maximum availability. The impact these factors have on ROI can make or break a small scale LNG plant. That is why, for more than four decades, Atlas Copco Gas and Process has been continually developing solutions that maximise efficiency for process gas applications.

Every compressor and expander in the company’s wide-ranging portfolio is designed with one goal in mind: to help you handle the pressures you face every day. The company’s latest mixed refrigerant compressor (MRC) solution is a breakthrough for small scale LNG. Engineered to bring greater efficiency to single mixed refrigerant (SMR) processes, the 27 MW Atlas Copco Gas and Process MRC is the world’s biggest integrally geared mixed refrigerant compressor, with the smallest footprint among compressors of its kind.

The MRC’s rotors deliver unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and stability for SMR processes. Its integrally geared design delivers 99.8% reliability, and improved process control enhancements help achieve more than 84% overall compressor efficiency. The inherent design of the Atlas Copco integrally geared compressor ensures that the individual compressor stages are running at optimal speed for higher efficiency. Built for flexible plant design, its footprint is only a fraction of the size of similarly powered compressors, and its skid-based modularity speeds installation and commissioning.





Design efficiencies, such as customised aerodynamics and a low-maintenance, low-leakage seal design, also help reduce initial investment and ongoing operating costs. The operational efficiencies provided by intercooling technology and inlet guide vanes (IGVs) allow operators to make full use of agile plant deployment. Intercooling helps reduce the energy required for multi-stage compression, while IGVs help regulate inlet flow to deliver a constant pressure. When combined with the efficiency gains inherent to the compressor’s multi-section design, these enhancements promote significant energy savings, as well.

Over the last four years, Atlas Copco Gas and Process has helped handle the pressures of more than 20 projects with its MRC. But its MRC is just one example of the company’s many innovative solutions. Around the globe, Atlas Copco Gas and Process compressors and expanders support some of the LNG industry’s most critical applications.

