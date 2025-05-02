Gastech 2025 in Milan: Accelerating global energy security and innovation

Gastech 2025, the world’s largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, will take place in Milan from 9 – 12 September 2025. As the industry navigates an evolving geopolitical and economic landscape, this agenda-setting event will gather and empower over 50 000 energy leaders – including C-suite executives, policymakers, pioneering innovators, and strategic investors – to build powerful alliances and accelerate a resilient, low-carbon energy future.

With a 53-year legacy of convening top decisionmakers and enabling ground-breaking innovation, Gastech 2025 will be an essential platform for the energy value chain to address urgent challenges and seize promising opportunities, from decarbonisation and renewable intermittency to emerging AI solutions and sustainable technologies. Through dedicated platforms for cross-sector networking and knowledge sharing, the event will foster new industry partnerships and enable greater business development, advancing a collaborative and inclusive ecosystem that grows the natural gas sector and strengthens the wider energy system.

At the heart of Gastech’s ambitious mission is the Strategic Conference, which will take on 2025’s most pressing energy priorities: securing energy supply amid geopolitical volatility, accelerating AI-driven decarbonisation, and scaling low-carbon infrastructure to meet COP30’s accountability demands. Against challenges like market instability and global supply chain pressures, the Conference’s four programmes – Strategic Leadership, AI::Energy, Climatetech, and Hydrogen – will champion the integral role of natural gas and innovation in shaping a resilient energy system that can withstand market shocks and power global economic growth.

Leading the Strategic Conference will be the energy industry’s most influential voices, as they contribute valuable insights to more than 50 sessions across Leadership Roundtables, Executive Leadership Panels, Ministerial Panels, keynote addresses and onstage interviews. Confirmed speakers already include:

Adolfo Urso, Minister for Enterprises & Made in Italy. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Horacio Marín, CEO of YPF.

Jack Fusco, Director, President & CEO of Cheniere Energy.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO of Baker Hughes.

Gastech 2025 will also offer an exclusive opportunity to showcase and scale game-changing innovations – including AI-powered methane abatement tools and modular hydrogen electrolysers – that are driving the energy transformation for-ward. Featuring high-profile exhibitors, distinguished technical experts, and ascending entrepreneurs, the event will serve as the scaling engine for the modern energy economy, as it equips stakeholders with ready-to-deploy technologies such as AI co-pilots for LNG terminal design, blockchain-enabled carbon trading platforms, and AI-enhanced CCUS systems. By aligning financiers, policymakers, and innovators around the potential of these nascent solutions, the event will tackle cost barriers and supply chain bottlenecks, converting breakthroughs into commercially viable products that facilitate energy security and decarbonisation at scale.

Gastech 2025 will build on last year’s success in Houston – which drew record-breaking attendance of 45 000+ professionals from 156 countries, generated US$27 million in economic impact, and showcased 800+ exhibitors across 20 national pavilions. From Texas’ energy leadership to Europe’s pursuit of improved energy security and decarbonisation, this edition in Milan reflects the industry’s expanding horizons and growing impact on the stability and prosperity of key global markets.

As the global energy industry faces the historic task of balancing urgent climate imperatives with the growing demand for secure and affordable power, Gastech 2025 stands as the definitive platform for unified action. Against the backdrop of Italy’s ambitious energy agenda and Europe’s accelerating transformation, the 53rd edition will bring together the entire global value chain – from AI innovators and hydrogen pioneers to policymakers and investors – to shape the future of energy with clarity and purpose.