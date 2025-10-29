PATRIZIA secures €70 million financing for bio-LNG growth

PATRIZIA, an investment manager in global real assets, through its portfolio company Renergia S.p.A., has secured over €70 million in new senior debt financing from UniCredit to accelerate the next phase of growth in Italy’s biomethane and bio-LNG sector.

The transaction establishes a flexible, long-term capital structure to support both the conversion of existing biogas plants to biomethane production and select acquisitions to expand Renergia’s integrated renewable fuels network. Once complete, the programme will enable Renergia to produce around 130 GWh of biomethane annually from approximately 230 000 t of biowaste and agricultural feedstock, thus strengthening its position as one of Italy’s leading circular-economy energy platforms.

The project financing was arranged and structured by UniCredit, acting as global co-ordinator, mandated lead arranger, bookrunner, and sustainability co-ordinator, and supports PATRIZIA’s broader strategy to scale mid-market infrastructure platforms that advance the energy transition and resource efficiency across Europe.

This transaction marks another milestone in PATRIZIA’s mid-market buy-and-build strategy, focused for nearly a decade on developing leading European platforms across the circular economy, including SAREN Energy, Ecotermica Servizi, Renergia, Greenthesis, and Statkraft Varme. Together, these businesses manage close to 2 million tpy of material, recovering valuable resources for circular economy applications and energy for heating and renewable fuel production.

Matteo Andreoletti, Head of Infrastructure Equity, Europe & North America at PATRIZIA, said: “Bio-LNG and biomethane are central to the circular economy, transforming organic and agricultural waste into renewable fuel that supports energy security, decarbonisation, and resource efficiency. This transaction demonstrates how PATRIZIA’s long-term, active investment approach continues to scale real assets platforms that generate sustainable value for our investors and local communities.

Andreoletti added: “Our partnership with Renergia’s highly experienced management team has been instrumental in driving operational excellence and strategic growth. We continue to back strong leadership teams with deep sector expertise, aligning on value creation through disciplined capital deployment and platform scalability.”

Luca Vailati, CEO of Renergia S.p.A., commented: “This financing marks a major milestone in Renergia’s growth journey. It validates the strength of our integrated industrial model, combining circular economy, agriculture and renewable energy to produce biomethane and bio-LNG for Italy’s low-carbon transition.”

Since PATRIZIA’s investment in Renergia in 2022, the company has delivered strong growth with the integration of four biogas production plants acquired in Italy’s Lombardy region in 2024 and 2025. Once upgraded to biomethane, these assets will increase Renergia’s run-rate production capacity by more than 250%, consolidating its position as one of Italy’s most advanced renewable fuels platforms with on-grid bio-LNG liquefaction production. Together with SAREN Energy and Statkraft Varme in Norway and Greenthesis in Italy, Renergia forms part of PATRIZIA’s growing European energy-from-waste portfolio, which drives energy recovery, waste valorisation and circular-economy growth across key markets.

In the transaction, Renergia was advised by ValeCap S.r.l. as financial advisor and White & Case LLP as borrower legal advisor. UniCredit was supported by Dentons (legal), EYP (technical and commercial), Pirola Pennuto Zei & Associati (tax), and Marsh (insurance).