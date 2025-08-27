Viking Line running vessels on bio-LNG for FuelEU Maritime pool compliance

Viking Line has started to run its two Ro-Ro vessels, Viking Glory and Viking Grace, on bio-LNG in order to generate compliance for Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime (FEUM) pooling service. This move is based on the letter of intent (LOI) that Viking Line and Gasum signed at the end of 2024 on developing the pooling collaboration.

Viking Grace and Viking Glory both sail daily between the Finnish Port of Turku and Swedish city of Stockholm transporting cargo and passengers across the Baltic Sea. The regular route brings valuable predictability to the amount of compliance generated for the pool.

“Demand for FEUM pooling is becoming so high that it would not be possible for Gasum to generate the needed compliance using just its own bunkering vessels anymore. That is why it is central to the scale and stability of our service that we are able to collaborate with a trusted partner such as Viking Line to expand the service to a larger group of shipowners. It’s great to deepen our long relationship with Viking Line through this collaboration even further,” said Jacob Granqvist, Gasum’s Vice President, Maritime.

“We at Viking Line aim to be among the frontrunners as Finnish maritime shows the world how to transition to a fossil-free future. We have been offering our passenger and cargo customers the chance to buy biogas for their leg between Turku and Stockholm for two years now. This new move enables us to increase our bio-LNG use to 50%, allowing for substantial emission cuts on the route. We are more than happy to work with Gasum to help the whole European maritime industry reduce emissions by using more biofuel,” added Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line.