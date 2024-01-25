TEN receives two LNG-powered tankers

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN, Ltd) has announced the sale of the 2005-built suezmax tanker Eurochampion 2004, and the concurrent delivery of two LNG-powered aframax tankers, the Chios DF and the Ithaki DF, the last remaining vessels in a series of four high-spec eco-designed tankers built against long-term employment to a major oil concern.

The Eurochampion 2004, which was debt free, will contribute approximately US$40 million to the company’s cash balances with management in continuous discussions for further such sales in the near future.

“The sale and delivery of these three vessels constitute another milestone for TEN as it highlights the company’s commitment to fleet renewal by combining profitable vessel divestments with deliveries of high-end ‘green’ vessels on long-term contracts,” said George Saroglou, President & COO of TEN. “The Eurochampion 2004 has served the company well over the years and we wish her new owners ‘calm seas’ in her journeys. With the all LNG-powered vessels now delivered, management will continue to explore growth opportunities on both the newbuilding and second-hand front while maintaining its interest in strategic sales to ensure a seamless fleet transition going forward.”