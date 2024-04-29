Avenir LNG orders two LNG bunker and supply vessels

Avenir LNG Ltd has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. Ltd (SOE) in China, a subsidiary of CIMC Enric, for two 20 000 m3 LNG bunker and supply vessels which are scheduled to be delivered in 4Q26 and 1Q27.

The newbuildings will feature new Type C tank designs, lower boil-off rates, the latest engine technologies, hull form optimisation, and subcoolers which offer carbon emission reductions and minimises cargo losses compared to other vessels of this size. The vessel design enables maximum compatibility and versatility for loading and discharging LNG and bio-LNG to a wide range of receiving vessels and terminals reflecting the growing needs of its customers.

This major new investment programme marks the second phase of growth for the company, increasing the fleet by 40% and 80% in terms of total capacity. This order will further enhance Avenir’s position as a leading provider of LNG bunker vessels.

Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director, commented: “We are pleased to be returning to SOE for our newbuilding programme and continuing our relationship with the shipyard where we successfully built our last four vessels. We look forward to welcoming these two new state-of-the-art vessels to our fleet in 2026 and 2027. With the demand for LNG and bio-LNG as a bunker fuel set to grow over the next decade, these vessels will play a vital role in ensuring security of supply and decarbonising global shipping markets.”