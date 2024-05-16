HAM Group inaugurates new LNG mobile service station

HAM Group has inaugurated a new LNG mobile service station in Torre-serona, Lleida, located on the A2 or Northeast highway, KP 463, one of the main radial highways in Spain, with significant traffic from transport fleets travelling from Madrid to Barcelona, passing through Guadalajara, Zaragoza and Lérida.

The new HAM Torre-serona mobile service station, Lleida, designed and manufactured by Vakuum, It has a hose that allows people to refuel LNG for trucks and heavy vehicles.

The gas station offers self-service 24/365. It is monitored remotely, offers the possibility of contacting the company’s technical service 24/7 by telephone and has security systems to guarantee its operation and the rapid resolution of incidents during refueling.

HAM Group reaffirms its commitment to the decarbonisation of transport and sustainable mobility with the opening of this new LNG gas station, which adds to the company’s international network of more than 140 LNG, CNG and biomethane service stations on the main Spanish and European transport routes.

Natural gas for vehicles allows carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions to be reduced by between 15% and 100%, fine particle emissions by 95% and nitrous oxide emissions by 35%, reducing the environmental impact and greenhouse effect. VNG is a real and efficient alternative to other more polluting and less environmentally friendly fuels.