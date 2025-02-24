Enagás terminals in Barcelona and Huelva are ready to supply bioLNG

Enagás are set to launch a bioLNG supply service at the company's regasification terminals in Barcelona and Huelva, allowing decarbonised fuel to be loaded onto tankers and ships and enabling the company to contribute to the European decarbonisation objectives.

This service, which will come into operation in March 2025, is one of the first in Europe to use interconnected infrastructure so that biomethane injected into the gas network is recognised as bioLNG – a liquid biofuel obtained by processing domestic and industrial organic waste – and is supplied from these regasification terminals.

The terminals in Barcelona and Huelva will be able to offer this service thanks to their compliance with the environmental, social, and traceability criteria established by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification of the EU and the European Commission.

The company has actively participated in the development of specific procedures and regulations for ship refuelling systems (bunkering). As a result, bunkering has seen exponential growth in recent years in Spain, with a 9x increase in activity from 2022 to 3.8 TWh supplied in 2024. Out of this total, 3.1 TWh were loaded onto small vessels ship-to-ship and the remaining 0.7 TWh by tankers truck-to-ship, which represents a 2.4x increase compared to the amounts charged in 2023.

The Huelva and Barcelona terminals have carried out a significant proportion of the LNG bunkering supply in Spain in 2024 and have already surpassed, since the start of this type of operations, 300 refuelling operations to small scale vessels in these two terminals.

The new bioLNG service will help consolidate this growth, reaffirming Enagás' commitment to sustainability and innovation and contributing to a cleaner, more efficient future.