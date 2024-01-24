Gas Vitality LNG completes 100th LNG bunker operation

The Gas Vitality LNG bunker vessel celebrated the onset of the New Year by success-fully conducting her 100th bunkering operation.

Simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) for LNG bunkering were conducted, which involved a safe transfer of 8000 m3 of LNG from the 18 600 m3 LNG bunker vessel at the Port of Marseille-Fos in Southern France, to an MSC containership with a capacity of 15 000 TEUs, the MSC Freya. Concurrently, the receiving vessel performed cargo handling operations.

Gas Vitality is owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), chartered by TotalEnergies and managed by V.Ships France. Operational since December 2021, it is based in the Port of Marseille-Fos, Southern France, and serves the Mediterranean region.

David Taylor, Managing Director, LNG at V.Group, said: “For Gas Vitality to reach this landmark bunkering milestone is testament to the professionalism of the vessel’s on-board team and the hard work and diligence of V.’s support network ashore. We look forward to safely and efficiently continuing to deliver LNG fuel as we help our customers on their sustainability journeys.”

Rajesh Kurup, Head of Asset Management from MOL, commented: “Achieving 100 safe operations is no small feat, and it speaks volumes about the team’s skills and determination. The onboard team’s commitment to excellence is an inspiration to us all.”

Louise Tricoire, Vice President, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, added: “Gas Vitality was built and operates today on the strength of our collective technical expertise and knowledge with MOL and V.Ships France. Since the start of TotalEnergies’ LNG bunkering operations in November 2020, our chartered LNG bunker vessels based in Marseille and Rotterdam, respectively, the Gas Vitality and the Gas Agility, have conducted world-premiere, large scale operations across key bunker hubs with high levels of performance and safety records. We will continue to enhance the growing bunker needs of different vessel types using alternative, lower-carbon and cleaner marine fuel options as the shipping industry’s decarbonisation ambitions accelerate.”

V.Ships, part of global ship management company, V., covers a network of 18 ship management offices, including V.Ships France, delivering ship technical services, risk management, procurement and financial services for the tanker, bulker, container, offshore, and leisure sectors.