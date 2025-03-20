Axpo enters LNG bunkering in Spain with first MSC delivery

Axpo has concluded its first delivery of LNG to MSC, a world leader in global shipping and logistics, in the port of Málaga. It is the first operation carried out via Axpo’s chartered small scale LNG vessel in Spain. There is growing demand for LNG as a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to the traditional fuels used by the maritime sector.

In Axpo’s first delivery to MSC, roughly 2800 t of LNG has been supplied, using a small scale LNG vessel which allows ship-to-ship fuel transfers (known as bunkering).

Axpo’s new small scale LNG offering in Spain will be facilitated by two vessels – a 7500 m3 and a 12 500 m3 ship – both equipped with cutting-edge technology. In addition to bunkering, Axpo will be able to offer small scale break-bulk deliveries and gas up and cool down services.

Whilst commencing operations in the port of Málaga, a well-known destination for commercial maritime traffic, Axpo will also offer its services in other Spanish terminals such as Algeciras, Valencia, and Barcelona.

The delivery marks the first ship-to-ship LNG bunker undertaking for the port of Málaga and the first simultaneous operations (SimOps) by container in Spain, meaning LNG filling activities take place at the same time as cargo loading and unloading operations. Spain is an important hub for Axpo’s LNG business, which recently marked the delivery of 100 LNG cargoes with a total volume of 76.07 TWh to Europe.

Domenico de Luca, Axpo’s Head of Trading & Sales, stated: “LNG bunkering is an efficient and cost-effective solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially in the shipping industry.”

Axpo’s Head of Small Scale LNG, Daniele Corti, said: “We are delighted with the great cooperation and support we received from local authorities in Málaga to realise this milestone and secure our operating license. The new service enables Axpo to provide reliable, attractive and versatile energy solutions to our customers.”