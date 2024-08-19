PIL orders five new dual-fuel container vessels

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is stepping up on its fleet renewal programme and has ordered five new container vessels with 13 000 TEU capacity, equipped with LNG dual-fuel engines. The neo panamax-sized vessels are expected to be delivered progressively from end-2026. Construction of the vessels has been awarded to Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, a leading Chinese shipbuilder.

Designed with a focus on efficiency, safety, and sustainability, the modern vessels will also have the flexibility to meet the demands of different voyages, weather conditions and load capacities. They will be equipped with dual-fuel engines and auxiliaries to be able to run on both LNG as well as low sulfur fuel oil.

Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL said: “These latest orders are part of PIL’s fleet renewal strategy for larger and more eco-friendly vessel types. Together with another eight vessels we currently have under construction, we now have 13 new vessels that will contribute significantly towards our decarbonisation goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

“As part of our commitment to putting customers first, we are continually optimising our fleet with newer and more advanced vessels to better serve customers in our key markets. For instance, the vessels will have a high refrigerated container capacity payload to support our services for the transport of fresh fruit, vegetables, seafood, meat, and pharmaceuticals.”

The vessels will incorporate the latest technological and energy-saving features including an optimised hull-form, variable-frequency drive (VFD) motors for larger pumps and ventilation blowers, lower-energy LED lightings, as well as premium hull coatings. When completed, the vessels will be fully compliant with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for newbuilds and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

In addition, increased digitalisation such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) has been incorporated in the design and equipment for the automation of tasks. All of these improvements will contribute to more efficient operations, provide a safe and modern working environment, as well as enhance the welfare of seafarers. The vessels’ digital features will further boost the ability of PIL’s Centre for Maritime Efficiency to optimise vessel operations and routes, increase safety and security, as well as minimise energy usage.

PIL is currently building four 14 000 TEU and four 8200 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels. The first two of the 14 000 TEU vessels are expected to be delivered later this year. PIL’s order of modern innovative vessels demonstrate its approach of leveraging its expertise and technology to provide efficient and sustainable solutions.