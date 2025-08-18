Van Oord completes first bio-LNG bunkering

Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger, Vox Ariane, has completed its first bunkering of bio-LNG on the Elbe in Germany. This milestone marks an im-portant step towards Van Oord’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

As the first marine contractor to have its climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Van Oord is actively investing in decarbonisation solutions. Transitioning to alternative fuels such as bio-LNG for its fleet is a key part of this strategy. Bio-LNG is produced from sustainable bio-based feed-stocks, including municipal organic waste and agricultural residues. By adopting bio-LNG, Van Oord not only aims to reduce CO2 emissions, but also to stimulate the development and wider availability of sustainable biofuels.

“The successful bunkering of bio-LNG by Vox Ariane is a significant milestone in our journey towards net-zero emissions. With our climate targets approved by the SBTi,?we are leading the way in adopting more sustainable fuels and technologies. In close collaboration with our clients and stakeholders we continue to develop innovative and sustainable solutions in our projects worldwide,” said Martin Smouter, Director Dredging & Infra at Van Oord.

The bunkered fuel was verified by the ISCC EU certification scheme to ensure compliance with the EU’s requirements for sustainable fuels. ISCC EU also covers additional ecological and social requirements that go beyond the requirements of RED III.