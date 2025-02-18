HAM Gironès Nord services welcomes LNG macrofueler

The HAM Group has inaugurated a new macrofueler LNG mobile service station in Aiguaviva, provence of Girona, located in the Gironès Nord service area in the AP-7, towards France.

The AP-7, or the Mediterranean Highway, is a primary axis for transport fleets as it connects the Mediterranean coast from the border with France to Cádiz.

This HAM mobile service station offers customers an LNG dispenser with a hose for refuelling trucks and heavy vehicles. The gas station has a CCTV unit, helpline, an automatic extinguishing system and is managed remotely to guarantee its correct operation and resolution of incidents. It offers constant hours (24/7) and allows for refuelling with any form of card payment.

With the opening of the HAM Gironès Nord LNG service area, the HAM Group commits to sustainable mobility with natural gas vehicles, an alternative that allows decarbonising transport and mitigating the greenhouse effect on the environment.

HAM Group has a network made up of around 150 biomethane, LNG, and CNG service stations on main Spanish and European transport routes.